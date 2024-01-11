After a decade as an astrophysicist and deep space communicator at NASA, Umut Yildiz returned to his homeland, Türkiye, drawn by its potential in space technology.

Yildiz, who has spent 21 years abroad, earned his undergraduate degree in Astronomy and Space Sciences at Ankara University and completed his master's at Groningen University in the Netherlands. He obtained his Ph.D. in Molecular Astrophysics at Leiden University Observatory.

After a decade at NASA, Yildiz moved to a Turkish space technology company.

Significant opportunities in Türkiye for space technologies

Yildiz told Anadolu Agency the reasons for his return and shared the latest developments in Türkiye's space journey.

He said his contract with NASA ended on January 8. "I've been away from my country for many years and missed it a lot. Besides this longing, I chose to return because I see significant opportunities in Türkiye for space technologies."

Emphasising the abundant opportunities in Türkiye's technology sector, he said: "Having spent half of my life in Europe and America, I find Türkiye's emerging status in space and various technologies more attractive. Hence, I decided to return to continue my experiences here."

Yildiz shared that the company he joined focuses on developing space technologies, producing satellites, and providing satellite services. In the past two years, they have built and launched five IoT satellites in collaboration with SpaceX.

He said that the company aims to launch a total of 280 satellites in the future, with 12 set to be operational this year. These satellites can be applied in diverse fields like smart agriculture and logistics in areas lacking internet coverage.

Science centre in eastern Türkiye