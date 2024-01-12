Aksungur, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed and produced by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), is being prepared for local and overseas missions.

Specialising in multi-role intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike missions with a payload capacity for mission-specific equipment, the Aksungur combat drone was developed within a short span of 18 months by TAI, based on the firm’s “Anka” platform.

Having started its first mission in the second quarter of 2021, the Aksungur became a part of the Turkish Naval Forces in October of that year.

With over 20,000 flight hours under its belt, it has been used by various parties in Türkiye and overseas, equipped with new capabilities with various payloads.

While the number of Aksungur model UCAVs in the Turkish Armed Forces has increased, exports of combat drones are on the rise. It has been shipped to three countries, with intensive negotiations ongoing with several others.

Turkish defence industry