Jordan has said Israeli "war crimes" against Palestinians were to blame for heightened regional tension and violence in the Red Sea which it said threatened to ignite a wider war in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday also voiced support for South Africa's "genocide" case against Israel at the UN's top court over the war on Gaza, and said Amman was ready to submit legal documents and appear in court if the case proceeds.

Israel has denied allegations that it has committed war crimes, and rejected as "grossly distorted" the accusations brought by South Africa that the military aggression on Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian population.

International community failed

In comments after the US and Britain launched strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Safadi said the international community had failed to act to stop Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians which was endangering regional security.

"The Israeli aggression on Gaza and its continued committing of war crimes against the Palestinian people and violating international law with impunity is responsible for the rising tensions witnessed in the region," Safadi said in remarks carried by state media.