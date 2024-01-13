Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has chaired a security meeting at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in northern Iraq.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Chief of the Turkish General Staff Metin Gurak, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye Akif Cagatay Kilic attended the meeting, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Saturday.

During the meeting of top Turkish officials, Türkiye's counterterrorism strategies, particularly in response to the 'treacherous' terrorist attack on Friday in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq and the steps to be taken to combat terrorism were assessed, said the statement.

As the meeting concluded, it affirmed the decisive determination to continue the relentless struggle against the PKK/YPG/KCK terrorist organisation and its supporters under a strategy to prevent and destroy threats to the country's survival at their source.

45 terrorists neutralised in northern Iraq and Syria

Following the heinous attack, Turkish anti-terror operations resulted in the neutralisation of 45 terrorists, including 36 in northern Iraq and nine in northern Syria, the statement expressed.

The officials emphasised that these operations would persist until the complete eradication of terrorism in Iraq and Syria, it declared as a result of the meeting.

The terror group PKK/YPG/KCK incurred significant losses as Türkiye continues successful cross-border operations, it said.