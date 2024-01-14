The Palestinian group Hamas called for the formation of global alliances to support the resistance forces, expose Israel’s crimes and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“A strong global alliance must be formed to support the Palestinian resistance and actively engage with it. We are in a phase where traditional approaches are not suitable for action,” said the chief of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, speaking via video link during the Freedom for Palestine conference, which kicked off in Istanbul, Türkiye.

He also called for the formation of the Freedom and Justice Alliance for Palestine to expose the Israeli occupation's crimes as the Palestinian people struggle to achieve freedom.

This alliance, according to Haniyeh, would also aim to break the 17-year siege on Gaza.

Haniyeh also called for the establishment of a humanitarian alliance to provide relief to Palestinians in the enclave.

Zionism 'one of the most dangerous movements'

“We do not harbor enmity towards Jews. Rather, we oppose the Zionist movement that has occupied our land and displaced our people,” he said.