Colonel Alper Gezeravci, a fighter pilot in the Turkish Air Force, has blasted off to space for a two-week mission in the International Space Station [ISS], putting Türkiye among the group of nations which have successfully sent astronauts into space.

"It's a very symbolic, important step. However, it's not the last. It's the beginning of a journey for our great country," Colonel Gezeravci told TRT World in an exclusive interview ahead of the historic launch on Thursday, a first for Türkiye's ambitious National Space Program.

The four-person crew blasted off at 2149 GMT (00:49 am Türkiye time) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States, aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule carried by a Falcon 9 rocket.

Gezeravci’s highly anticipated first remarks in space were an echo from the early years of the Turkish Republic, as he quoted the country’s founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk: "Istikbal goklerdedir!" (The future is in the skies).

The launch was initially scheduled for Wednesday but got postponed for "teams to complete pre-launch checkouts and data analysis on the vehicle," SpaceX wrote on X. The Ax-3 crew are expected to travel for approximately 36 hours before docking on the ISS on January 20, at around 0953 GMT (12:53 pm Türkiye time).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the significance of the mission, both as a scientific endeavour and as a source of inspiration for young people, saying: "We are all witnessing a historical moment together. We are experiencing one of those times when our common pride rises to its peak."

Live video streamed online by Axiom showed the two-stage 25-storey-tall launch vehicle streaking into partly cloudy skies over Florida's Atlantic coast atop a fiery, yellowish tail of exhaust.

Cameras inside the crew compartment beamed footage of the four men strapped into their pressurized cabin, seated calmly in helmeted white-and-black flight suits as the rocket soared toward space.

Nine minutes after launch, the rocket's upper stage delivered the crew capsule to its preliminary orbit, according to launch commentators.

Meanwhile, the rocket's reusable lower stage, having detached from the rest of the spacecraft, flew itself back to Earth and safely touched down on a landing zone near the launch site.

'A historic occasion'

In pre-launch interviews, 44-year-oldGezeravci emphasised that he never even dreamt of becoming an astronaut because that only seemed possible for the children of other nations. But on January 18, as he carried Türkiye's aspirations to the ISS, the sky ceased to be the limit.

"I will be proud from now on... (knowing) that my country has carried out, with a strong will and determination, a crewed mission into space," Gezeravci said in a video interview from Orlando, Florida, while in mandatory pre-launch quarantine.

"It's definitely a historic occasion for the country's centennial anniversary … which will inspire our future generations on their paths into deep space," he added, expressing that he couldn't find the words to describe the joy and honour he felt to be part of this mission.

Following Gezeravci, Türkiye's second astronaut - 31-year-old engineer Tuva Cihangir Atasever - will take on the second phase of the mission, lifting off for a suborbital flight in the first half of 2024.

Contributing to space science

Ax-3’s all-European crew includes Axiom Space chief astronaut and former ISS commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, representing Spain and the US as the Ax-3 mission commander. In 2022, he led Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), the first private mission to the ISS.

The mission pilot is Colonel Walter Villadei from the Italian Air Force. Gezeravci, an F-16 fighter pilot, is taking part in Ax-3 as a mission specialist alongside Swedish astronaut Marcus Wandt from the European Space Agency.

Once docked, the crew are set to stay at the ISS for 14 days, during which they will attend to their country-related science missions. Gezeravci will conduct 13 scientific experiments prepared by Turkish scientists and research institutions.