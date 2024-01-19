TÜRKİYE
In pictures: Alper Gezeravci's journey to space fills Türkiye with joy
Turkish people erupt in joy and pride as they watch the first Turkish astronaut propelled into the space, making the country part of the elite space-faring nations.
Citizens in Mersin's Silifke district watch space journey of their fellow countryman on a giant screen. / Photo: AA
January 19, 2024

Turkish astronaut Alper Gerezavci's historic journey to space has captivated the country, with space enthusiasts witnessing the incredible feat in many provinces that has filled the Turkish people with awe and pride.

Live video streamed online by Axiom and watched by millions in Türkiye and elsewhere showed the impressive 25-storey-tall launch vehicle soaring into the skies above Florida's Atlantic coast.

In pre-launch interviews, 44-year-oldGezeravci emphasised that he never even dreamt of becoming an astronaut because that only seemed possible for the children of other nations. But on January 18, as he carried Türkiye's aspirations to the International Space Station, the sky ceased to be the limit.

Here are some of the inspiring images

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
