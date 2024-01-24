WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Genocide Joe': Protesters disrupt Biden rally more than 12 times
Protesters have disrupted previous events of US President Joe Biden over his unwavering support for Israel, but the demonstrations in Virginia state were the most sustained to date.
'Genocide Joe': Protesters disrupt Biden rally more than 12 times
Demonstrators chant "shame on you" and call for an end to all US aid to Israel. "We charge you with genocide," they say. / Photo: Reuters
January 24, 2024

US President Joe Biden was interrupted over a dozen times by pro-Palestine protesters as he sought to address supporters at a campaign rally in Virginia state.

The protesters, who shouted various phrases on Tuesday, including calling Biden "genocide Joe" for his unwavering support of Israel amid its aggression in Gaza, were repeatedly met with raucous chants of "four more years" and "let's go Joe" from the president's supporters.

Other demonstrators said, "Israel kills two mothers every hour" and asked Biden, "How many kids have you killed?" Biden initially sought to address the protesters, saying they "feel deeply."

But around the fifth time he was interrupted, the president instead spoke louder in an apparent attempt to drown out the interruptions.

Many of the phrases that were being shouted by protesters could not be discerned.

"This is going to go on for a while. They've got this planned," Biden told his supporters. "I'm sorry it is taking so long."

Outside of the venue, demonstrators chanted "shame on you" and called for an end to all US aid to Israel. "We charge you with genocide," they said.

"Biden, Harris, what do you say? We won't vote on Election Day. Biden, Harris, you will learn."

RelatedRisk of 'pockets of famine' in Gaza as Israel limits aid flow: WFP
Recommended

Disapproval

While Biden's rally was part of an attempt to put abortion rights front and centre of his election campaign, the heckling highlighted another problem area among some Democratic voters.

Wide segments of Biden's Democratic base have voiced strong disapproval of his support for Israel's war in Gaza, which has been ongoing for over 110 days with no end in sight.

Protesters have disrupted previous Biden events over his support for Israel, but the demonstrations on Tuesday were the most sustained to date.

Biden is in a tight race against likely Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, with most polls putting the incumbent president behind his predecessor by a narrow margin.

US ally Israel has killed nearly 25,500 Palestinians so far since October 7. Thousands more are feared dead under the rubble.

The vast majority of Palestinians who have been killed, an estimated two-thirds, are women and children.

The United States has been the main military and diplomatic backer of Israel, which has vowed to continue its brutal war on the blockaded Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit