Covid hits Australian cricket team ahead of West Indies Test
Covid protocols allow players to compete even if they do not return negative results in the next 24 hours, but they must be kept apart from the rest of the playing group.
Unless they feel too sick, Green and McDonald are expected to be involved in the match. / Photo: AFP / Photo: AP
January 24, 2024

Australia's team has been hit by Covid-19 ahead of the second Test against the West Indies, with allrounder Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald the latest to come down with the virus.

They fell ill after batter Travis Head contracted Covid at the end of the first Test in Adelaide last week, which the hosts won by 10 wickets.

He has since tested negative and will play in Brisbane, where the second of the two-Test series -- a day-night affair -- gets underway on Thursday.

Unless they feel too sick, Green and McDonald are also expected to be involved in the match.

"Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald will be separated from the group until they return a negative test," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"It will not hinder Green taking part in or McDonald attending the match in line with CA protocols."

Pink-ball Tests

Covid protocols allow players to compete even if they do not return negative results in the next 24 hours, but they must be kept apart from the rest of the playing group.

With opener Usman Khawaja clearing concussion tests after a blow on the head late in the game in Adelaide, Australia are set to be unchanged for the match.

Skipper Pat Cummins said his team's familiarity with pink-ball Tests should work to their advantage.

"No doubt playing a pink-ball Test almost every year, and some Shield cricket over the years with the pink ball, helps us familiarise ourselves ... perhaps better than oppositions can, just by experience," he told reporters.

SOURCE:AFP
