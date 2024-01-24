Palestinians worldwide – and the Arab world – are celebrating the Palestinian national football team’s history-making feat of reaching the last 16 in the AFC Asia Cup – a success made all the sweeter as it comes amid one of the most pivotal moments in their history.

In the aftermath of the team's victory, social media erupted with congratulatory messages, with users sharing their perspective of what the moment means for the Palestinians, coming as it were amid Israel's full assault on the besieged enclave of Gaza.

"Just a reminder that #Palestine qualified for the Asian Cup Round of 16 for the first time in history last night. They are in war and their people aren't sure of how many days to live, but their football team gave them something to cherish. Alhamdulillah (sic),” wrote Wahid Babar on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Since the October 7 cross-border operations by Hamas, Israel has been carrying out a brutal military campaign in Gaza, killing more than 25,000 people – most of them children and women – and leaving much of the besieged enclave in ruins.

Many of the Palestinian players lost members of their immediate or extended families.

It was precisely for their collective trauma that players of the Palestine team felt a deep sense of gratitude - especially team captain Musab Al Battat.

"Thank you to the fans who are coming to support Palestine and the national team of Palestine. Thank you from our heart," said Al Battat amid jubilant scenes after the team’s 3-0 victory over Hong Kong in Doha, Qatar.

Oday Dabbagh was the hero of the Palestine team with two goals, and as the final whistle was blown, the players, staff and fans erupted into joyous scenes.

But many on social media have highlighted that this is no ordinary feat as the national team advanced from Group C.

Many have quickly underscored the achievement, particularly amid the devastation to the country's sporting landscape.

"Despite over 88 athletes, including footballers, killed since Oct. 7, despite their families and friends slaughtered, despite death and destruction all around, Palestinian football team creates history by qualifying for knockout stage of Asian Games (sic)," wrote author and researcher Syed Zafar Mehdion on X.

Since the tournament got underway, stadiums in Qatar have been awash with the Palestinian colours of red, white, green, and black, as fans stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza and other occupied territories. Palestinian keffiyeh scarves have also been on full display in the stands.

Full-throated cries of "Free Palestine" have reverberated across the stands while players battled on the field.

Large flags have been waved as tributes have been paid to the victims in the besieged enclave of Gaza.

Similar sentiments were echoed by filmmaker Daizy Gedeon, who described the gruelling challenges aspiring athletes face - even before the competition on the pitch begins.