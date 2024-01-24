WORLD
2 MIN READ
Extremist Israeli minister renews call to hit Gaza with 'nuclear bomb'
Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who has extremist rhetoric against Palestinians, also suggested Gaza's population migrate from the enclave.
Extremist Israeli minister renews call to hit Gaza with 'nuclear bomb'
The Israeli war has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines. / Photo: AA
January 24, 2024

Israel’s far-right Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu renewed his call for striking Gaza with a "nuclear bomb."

"Even in The Hague they know my position," The Times of Israel newspaper quoted Eliyahu as saying during a tour in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on Wednesday, in reference to his previous call for using nuclear weapons in Gaza.

In November, Eliyahu said dropping a "nuclear bomb" on Gaza is "an option."

The hardline minister, who has extremist rhetoric against Palestinians, also called for encouraging Gaza's population to migrate from the enclave.

RelatedIsraeli minister says dropping 'nuclear bomb' on Gaza is an 'option'

On December 29, South Africa filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) requesting an injunction against Israel because Israeli attacks on Gaza violate the Genocide Convention.

Recommended

The South African legal team has included Eliyahu's statements on Gaza in the file presented to the court.

Following the completion of hearings on January 11-12, the court began deliberations after examining the parties' submissions and evidence.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an October 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 25,700 Palestinians and injuring 63,740 others. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while more than half of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

RelatedIsraeli onslaught on Khan Younis threatens Gaza's biggest hospital
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit