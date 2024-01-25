The aerospace industry faces widening disruption from the blowout of a panel on an Alaska Airlines Boeing jet after US regulators froze increases in production of the 737 MAX, raising concerns over growth plans of airlines and suppliers worldwide.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the unprecedented intervention in production schedules late on Wednesday, in a double-edged decision that also saw the partial grounding of the MAX 9 model lifted once inspections are done.

The FAA said the order meant Boeing could continue producing MAX jets at the current monthly rate, but it could not increase that rate. It offered no estimate of how long the limitation would last and did not specify the number of planes Boeing can produce each month.

The ability to resume flying was a relief to US MAX 9 operators Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, which had been forced to cancel thousands of flights and aim to begin returning the planes to service on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Suppliers feeling the brunt

But experts said the FAA's response to "unacceptable" quality controls following the loss of a door plug at 16,000 feet on January 5 could delay some deliveries of new planes to airlines and hurt suppliers already reeling from an earlier MAX crisis and the pandemic.

Boeing is seeking to increase production of its best-selling single-aisle 737 MAX family to keep pace with demand and close a gap in the jet market with European planemaker Airbus.

Analysts have expressed concerns that extra scrutiny of Boeing factories following the MAX 9 door plug blowout would temper production increases for the smaller and more widely sold MAX 8, a key source of cash for Boeing and many suppliers.

"The quality assurance issues we have seen are unacceptable." FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement announcing the freeze on any expansion in MAX production until the issues were resolved. "That is why we will have more boots on the ground closely scrutinising and monitoring production and manufacturing activities."

Boeing said it would continue to cooperate "fully and transparently" with the FAA and follow the agency's direction as it took action to strengthen safety and quality.

'Safety ahead of profits'

In October, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said the company planned to reach production of 38 MAX planes per month by the end of 2023.

Boeing's latest 737 master schedule, which sets the production pace for suppliers, calls for production to rise to 42 jets per month in February, 47.2 in August, 52.5 by February 2025 and 57.7 in October 2025, Reuters reported in December.

However, Boeing's own production pace can lag the supplier master schedule.

Calhoun faced questions from senators on the Alaska Airlines incident in a series of meetings on Wednesday on Capitol Hill. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said she would hold hearings to investigate the root cause of Boeing's safety lapses.