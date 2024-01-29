Monday, January 29, 2024

1300 GMT — Russia has claimed that it took control of a village situated in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry said that units of the “Western” troops took control of the village of Tabaivka near the city of Kupiansk, a point of major clashes in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The statement also claimed that Russian forces “repelled ” three Ukrainian attacks near the village of Synkivka.

Ukrainian officials denied Russia’s claims with Volodymyr Fito, a spokesman for the country’s ground forces, saying on national television that clashes have been taking place not far from Tabaivka.

1321 GMT — ICJ to rule on jurisdiction in Russia-Ukraine 'genocide' case

The United Nations' highest court will rule on Friday whether it will hear a case in which Ukraine has accused Russia of violating international law by saying its military campaign was launched to stop an alleged genocide.

Ukraine brought the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

1250 GMT — Hungary proposes 'compromise' in Ukraine EU aid row

Hungary has proposed a "compromise" with the European Union regarding billions of euros in aid for Ukraine that it has blocked, a government official has said, ahead of an EU summit on the issue on Thursday.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in December vetoed $54 billion in EU aid for Kiev. Orban is the only EU leader to have maintained close ties to the Kremlin since Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

But this month he expressed willingness to allow the support for Ukraine, which would be given over four years, provided the support is kept separate from the EU's budget and is reviewed annually.

1247 GMT — Ukrainian strike kills civilians in Russian-controlled Donetsk: mayor

A Ukrainian rocket strike on the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine has killed at least three civilians, Alexei Kulemzin, the city's Russian-backed mayor said.

Unverified images circulating on social media showed a car on fire and what appeared to be two bodies lying in a street.

Reuters could not immediately verify Kulemzin's assertion.

1247 GMT — Putin’s visit to Türkiye planned for February: Russian presidential aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Türkiye is planned for February, a presidential aide has said.

“Yes, a visit is being prepared,” Yuri Ushakov told reporters in St. Petersburg in response to a question on the visit.

Ushakov said Ukraine, where Russia launched a "special military operation" nearly two years ago, will be one of the key points of the meeting between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

1120 GMT — Ukraine to build four nuclear reactors as war hits power supply