Earlier this month, TRT World spoke in person with UK hip-hop artist, journalist, and activist Lowkey about Israel’s war on Gaza and what he feels about it.

The following is an excerpt from a longer interview, recorded in London, where the discussion took place. It will soon be debuting on TRT World’s digital platforms.

Unflinching in his observations and analysis, Lowkey is arguably the perfect embodiment of the “artivist”, someone who through art and other creative means attempts to bring significant social or political change.

Lowkey does so through pointed lyricism – mobilising audiences globally – on the Palestinian struggle for justice, liberation from oppressive Israeli rule and the complicity of Western governments in Israeli violence.

The interview has been edited for clarity.

How did you first come to combine hip-hop with pro-Palestinian activism?

Lowkey: Well, I think to answer that you have to look at the community that I come from in Ladbroke Grove, West London. It’s a place where you have a strong affinity felt by many young people, including a distinct Moroccan community, with Palestinians.

It’s also a place where Palestine’s mistreatment has always represented the contradictions of our age. On the one hand, we live in a society which says that the Magna Carta is a quintessentially British guarantee: the right to be judged by a jury of your peers, the right to have access to evidence against you, the right of democratic expression. And what we see in the case of Palestine is all of those rights are taken away.

I don’t think it’s coincidental. Britain has had a historic role in supporting the Israeli-led Zionist movement in Palestine and a present role in upholding what is essentially a supremacist rule in Palestine.

Living in Ladbroke Grove is kind of like being an internal outsider. Many of us were politicised by seeing the state administer so many aspects of our lives, adopt an almost hostile posture towards those of us within the community – as does Israel vis-a-vis Palestinians.

I was also fortunate to be raised with music in my home, which I eventually came to see as the art of the impossible. Through it, I could achieve things which were not readily available within the confines of the narrow political system that we live in. I was able to speak to people who I wasn't otherwise able to. And also for people who it’s quite difficult to speak for in this society.

In that regard, I saw music as more than artistic expression. I saw it as the ultimate equalizer whereby the voiceless could finally have a voice, maybe not on par with that of the powerful but loud enough that could contest the injustices they’re responsible for. I saw several hip-hop artists exemplify this in how they made music. This inspired me, particularly with respect to Palestine.

That inspiration has intensified lately, as we are in what you might call a state of paralysis: so many voices, not all of whom are being heard, are making resounding demands on governments that Palestine have justice, respect for the sanctity of Palestinians as human beings, but those governments are not acting. They are ignoring these voices.

Metaphorically speaking I can return to music to create songs that change, disrupt that paralysis, before going back into the world where those songs are released. Likewise, music has always been a refuge for me.

Is there anything distinctive about hip-hop itself, as opposed to other forms of art, that makes it particularly effective as a means of political protest?

Lowkey: It allows very direct communication, much in the same way the poets of Arabic-speaking societies used their work to confront political actors and criticise them while, in the process, creating slogans that would become popular among the public.

I see hip-hop as a way of doing that too, especially through sharp lyricism. You can apply political pressure that way. I’m reminded here of the Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish who beautifully wrote: “As you liberate yourself in metaphor, think of others, those who have lost the right to speak”.

That is something I am keenly aware of with my music. And it’s with others that my final solidarity lies. I think that that has both empowered and limited what I've been able to do within the music industry, traditionally speaking. If you feel a sensitivity to the suffering of the voiceless, you allow yourself a level of intimacy with people that support your activist message, which is quite hard to obtain.

At the same time though you cut off the potential for you to rise to certain echelons of the music industry, since ultimately the music industry is an extension of the political and economic system; the very same power dynamics that exist within society also exist within the music industry. So somebody who likes to feel that they can advocate for the rights of the most downtrodden is not likely to be welcomed into the halls of power and success.

You are both a journalist and a hip-hop artist. How do you know when an idea you have is better to explore in either capacity?