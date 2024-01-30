At least 19 people, including four troops and nine suspected militants, have been killed and several injured in two separate terror attacks in southwest Pakistan, according to the military.

"Multiple" terrorists, including suicide bombers, attacked the Mach and Kolpur areas in southwestern Balochistan province, which was "effectively" responded to by security forces, said a statement from the Pakistan Army on Tuesday.

During an "intense" exchange of fire, according to the statement, four troops and two civilians were also killed.

Separately, at least four people were killed in a bombing near a Pakistan political rally, officials said, as the nation prepares to go to the polls next week.

Police in the Balochistan provincial capital of Quetta said a bomb planted on a motorbike detonated on Tuesday as supporters rallied for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

Bombing near PTI rally

"The PTI rally was passing by there but it is not clear whether the rally was a target or not," senior police official Farhan Zahid told AFP news agency.

Waseem Baig, a provincial health department spokesman, said six people were wounded in addition to the four killed.

In a statement, PTI said three of its activists were among the dead at the rally a convoy of motorbikes and cars parading through the city to curry support for a candidate ahead of national elections scheduled for February 8.

A party spokesman told AFP it was too soon to say whether they had been deliberately targeted.