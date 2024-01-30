Türkiye has expressed full support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) against a United Nations Security Council decision to extend the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in the Island of Cyprus (UNFICYP) for one year.

“Contrary to the established practice of the United Nations, the consent of the Turkish Cypriots was, yet again, not sought during the mandate extension of the Peacekeeping Force,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We make use of this occasion to draw attention to the fact that UNFICYP is able to continue its activities in the territory of the TRNC due to the goodwill of the TRNC authorities,” it added.

The ministry stressed the importance of establishing a legal framework for sustaining UNFICYP’s activities and highlighted Türkiye's complete backing for any actions the Turkish Cypriot administration may pursue in this matter.

The TRNC foreign ministry earlier denounced the decision, saying the UNSC “has once again repeated its mistake,” and accused the peacekeeping force of failing to treat the Turkish and Greek sides on the island equally.

They noted that the force has become a protector of the status quo on the island, which is considered unsustainable by all parties.

Double standards