China overtook Japan as the world's biggest vehicle exporter last year, data from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) showed Wednesday.

Japan shipped 4.42 million vehicles in 2023, the figures showed. That compared with 4.91 million exported by China, as reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) this month.

China's customs bureau put the number even higher at 5.22 million, a huge year-on-year rise of 57 percent.

China had already been exporting more vehicles than Japan on a monthly basis, but Wednesday's data confirmed that it was also number one for a whole year.

Unlike their Chinese counterparts, Japanese automakers including Toyota — re-confirmed on Tuesday as the world's largest company by unit sales — also make huge volumes of vehicles in other countries.