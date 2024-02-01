WORLD
Finding clean water, bread in Gaza is matter of life and death — UN
Many more people will die from deprivation and disease as access to clean water remains a struggle in Gaza, the UN agency says.
Palestinians collect drinkable water provided by the mobile barrels of UN amid acute shortages of food, clean water in Rafah, Gaza on January 29, 2024. / Photo: AA
February 1, 2024

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said that in Gaza, "access to clean water is a matter of life and death."

"In Gaza, every day is a struggle to find bread and water. Every day is a struggle to survive," it said on X.

The agency pointed out that "without safe water, many more people will die from deprivation and disease."

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an October 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, killing at least 26,900 Palestinians and injuring 65,949. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

