The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said that in Gaza, "access to clean water is a matter of life and death."

"In Gaza, every day is a struggle to find bread and water. Every day is a struggle to survive," it said on X.

The agency pointed out that "without safe water, many more people will die from deprivation and disease."

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an October 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, killing at least 26,900 Palestinians and injuring 65,949. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.