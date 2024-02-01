In a statement on January 28, US President Joe Biden announced a drone attack on a US military base near the Jordan-Syria border, resulting in the death of three US soldiers. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) also reported that 34 others were injured in the attack.

While Biden attributed the attack to Iran-backed militia groups in Syria and Iraq, the Islamic Resistance group in Iraq – operating under the name of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance – claimed responsibility for the audacious attack.

Iranian authorities have unequivocally declared in official statements that they are not linked to the attack in any way.

In particular, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani contradicted the US claims and denied any Iran link, emphasising that the resistance forces do not take orders from Tehran and make independent decisions. He said that the Islamic Resistance group in Iraq acted on its own.

As speculations swirl over the potential US retribution, the focus also shifts to another question: What does this attack signify regarding regional dynamics, and what possible consequences might it lead to?

What is the Islamic Resistance group?

The Islamic Resistance group in Iraq is an umbrella organisation consisting of Shia militia groups closely associated with Iran, though it has never officially acknowledged its ties with Tehran.

Groups like Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al Haq and Nujaba are known to hide their involvement by attributing the attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria to the Islamic Resistance.

Various Shia militia groups operate in Iraq, ranging from those loyal to firebrand Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr'sSaraya al Salam armed group to Sayyid Ali Sistani's supporters in the Ansar al Marjaiyet organisation.

However, the most contentious organisations in Iraq are those supported by Iran. These groups, operating under the umbrella of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, are often accused of acting in Iran's interests and prioritising Tehran’s geopolitical goals over the interests of Iraq.

Notable groups include Kataib Hezbollah, Badr Organization, Asaib Ahl al Haq, Nujaba, Sadr Martyrs Brigade, Saraya al Jihad, Kataib Sayyid al Shuhada, Saraya al Khorasani, and Jaysh al Mukhtar.

The Kataib Hezbollah was founded in 2003 by Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, who was killed alongside former Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani on January 3, 2020. After al Muhandis's death, Abdolaziz Ahmad al Hamidawi, known by the alias Abu Fadak, assumed leadership.

Asaib Ahl al Haq, also known as the League of the Righteous, was established in January 2006, led by Qais al Khazali. It is estimated to have around 3,000 members, though some sources claim the number to be 10,000.

The Nujaba Organization, officially called the Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement, was founded in 2013 by Ekrem al Kaabi. Al Kaabi, who previously served as the commander of the al Haidar al Karrar Brigade, the Syrian branch of Asaib Ahl al Haq, established the Nujaba Organization.

The Islamic Resistance group in Iraq is an umbrella organisation for these three groups.

100 days, 178 attacks

A senior official of the Islamic Resistance group in Iraq, speaking to the Iranian press, claimed that the group had carried out 178 drone and missile attacks over 100 days.

While no casualties were reported in previous attacks in Iraq, Syria, and Palestine, the casualties during the drone attack on January 28 on the Tanf base and the Rukban base, also known as Tower 22, along the Syria-Jordan border opened a new front in the broader conflict in the region.

After the attacks, a representative of the Islamic Resistance group in Iraq said that as long as the US continues to support Israel, these attacks will intensify, emphasising that they consider all US assets in the region as legitimate targets.

However, the Kataib Hezbollah has tried to tone down the rhetoric, announcing the suspension of operations against US forces. In its statement, the Kataib Hezbollah also attempted to absolve Iran of any role in the attacks, claiming that Tehran was unaware of the group's actions.

However, the Shia militia groups have made contradictory statements in the past, and the latest declaration, too, has not convinced most about the group’s sincerity.

How is Iran reacting?

One of the fundamental tenets of Iran's foreign policy is to protect and support actors it refers to as the "Axis of Resistance", extending from India to the Mediterranean.