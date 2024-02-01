Racial discrimination against youth in Switzerland has nearly doubled in the last five years, as 1.2 million people faced race prejudice, the majority of whom during employment or looking for work, as well as workplace bullying and wage discrimination.

The Swiss Service for Combating Racism (SCRA), a federal body tasked with the prevention of racism, released a report on Thursday, which the Swiss Interior Ministry also posted on its official website.

The report found that 17 percent of people in Switzerland say they have been racially discriminated in the last five years, implying that 1.2 million people, or one in every six people in the country, have faced racial discrimination.

Racist discrimination disproportionately affected young people aged 15 to 39, as well as those with a migration background, the report said.

The 15-24 age group saw the greatest increase. In 2022, 36 percent of respondents reported being victims of racist discrimination, up from 19 percent in 2016. This means the number of cases has nearly doubled.

The data analysis shows that racism and racial discrimination are a reality for an increasing number of people in Switzerland, with "more and more people saying that they experience racial discrimination," the report said.

Racist discrimination occurs in all aspects of life, including the workplace, the classroom, and the streetcar, it said.