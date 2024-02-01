WORLD
Youth in Switzerland experience doubling cases of racial discrimination
Racist discrimination disproportionately affected young people aged 15 to 39, as well as those with migration background, according to findings in a new report by the Swiss Service for Combating Racism.
Racist discrimination occurs in all aspects of life, including the workplace, the classroom, and the streetcar, the report said. / Photo: Getty Images
February 1, 2024

Racial discrimination against youth in Switzerland has nearly doubled in the last five years, as 1.2 million people faced race prejudice, the majority of whom during employment or looking for work, as well as workplace bullying and wage discrimination.

The Swiss Service for Combating Racism (SCRA), a federal body tasked with the prevention of racism, released a report on Thursday, which the Swiss Interior Ministry also posted on its official website.

The report found that 17 percent of people in Switzerland say they have been racially discriminated in the last five years, implying that 1.2 million people, or one in every six people in the country, have faced racial discrimination.

The 15-24 age group saw the greatest increase. In 2022, 36 percent of respondents reported being victims of racist discrimination, up from 19 percent in 2016. This means the number of cases has nearly doubled.

The data analysis shows that racism and racial discrimination are a reality for an increasing number of people in Switzerland, with "more and more people saying that they experience racial discrimination," the report said.

Racist discrimination occurs in all aspects of life, including the workplace, the classroom, and the streetcar, it said.

"Living Together in Switzerland"

The report cited the "Living Together in Switzerland" survey, which was evaluated for monitoring, and in cases of advice provided by the Swiss Advice Network for Victims of Racism, the workplace has long been the most frequently mentioned area.

According to the "Living Together in Switzerland" survey, 69 percent of people who experienced racial snobbery in 2022 reported being discriminated against in their daily work life or when looking for work.

According to the Swiss federal body for the prevention of racism, the types of discrimination vary. It includes everything from unjustified discrimination during the application process to workplace insults and bullying, as well as wage discrimination.

The report did not specify the nationality or religious affiliation of the discrimination victims.

In its report, the Swiss organization emphasizes institutional measures to better protect all Swiss citizens from discrimination.

