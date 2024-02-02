Japan faces more than a two-fold increase in annual interest payments on government debt to 24.8 trillion yen ($169 billion) over the next decade, draft government estimates seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The latest estimate, prepared by the Ministry of Finance for parliament ahead of a debate on the government's budget bills, served as a reminder that the costs of financing debt could shoot up as the central bank leans toward exiting crisis-mode stimulus.

However, interest payments on government debt are expected to jump to 24.8 trillion yen in fiscal 2033, which ends in March 2034, versus 9.83 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending in March 2025, the draft estimate showed.

Japan's public debt stands at more than twice the size of its economy, by far the worst among industrial world.