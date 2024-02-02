BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Japan forecasts massive increase interests in government debt by 2034
Japan's public debt stands at more than twice the size of its economy, by far the worst in industrial world.
Japan forecasts massive increase interests in government debt by 2034
Years of the Bank of Japan's unconventional policy, such as negative interest rates, has kept borrowing costs ultra low, effectively bankrolling government debt. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 2, 2024

Japan faces more than a two-fold increase in annual interest payments on government debt to 24.8 trillion yen ($169 billion) over the next decade, draft government estimates seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The latest estimate, prepared by the Ministry of Finance for parliament ahead of a debate on the government's budget bills, served as a reminder that the costs of financing debt could shoot up as the central bank leans toward exiting crisis-mode stimulus.

However, interest payments on government debt are expected to jump to 24.8 trillion yen in fiscal 2033, which ends in March 2034, versus 9.83 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending in March 2025, the draft estimate showed.

RelatedChina tops Japan in global vehicle exports

Japan's public debt stands at more than twice the size of its economy, by far the worst among industrial world.

Recommended

The latest estimate shows that the government will be saddled with record outstanding debt of 1,244.68 trillion yen at the end of March 2034.

As the first step toward fixing tattered public finances, the government vowed to bring the primary budget for national and local governments combined to a surplus by the fiscal year ending in March 2026, a target analysts describe as a tall order.

The primary budget balance, which excludes new bond sales and debt-servicing costs, is a key gauge of how much policy measures can be financed without issuing debt.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul