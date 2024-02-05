Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has informed US President Joe Biden's chief advisor Amos Hochstein that Tel Aviv is ready to resolve the problem with the Lebanese Hezbollah group through diplomatic agreements.

Gallant met with Hochstein in Tel Aviv on Sunday to discuss the security problem on the Lebanese border and ways for displaced Israelis to return to their homes, according to a statement from the Defence Minister's Office.

"We are ready to solve the problem with Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon through diplomatic means. But we are also ready for another scenario," Gallant said.