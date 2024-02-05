The US presidential election slated for November this year has been dubbed one of the most consequential and closely watched in the history of one of the world's oldest democracies.

But the frontrunners from the Democrat and Republican parties have left many Americans feeling uninspired and weary of potentially having to witness a rematch of the 2020 race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, both Democrat and Republican voters, as well as independent voters, share the sentiment, with at least 52 percent of Americans saying they are “not satisfied with the two-party system and want a third choice”.

Several third-party and independent candidates have announced that they will vie for a 2024 presidential bid.

But, unlike previous election cycles, some predict these minor candidates may bring an edge to the primary season this year, possibly even jeopardising Democratic and Republican nominees, despite rarely obtaining over one percent of the popular vote in presidential elections.

It doesn’t help that most Americans want candidates other than Biden and Trump, who are both facing headwinds, for the role of president, polling data shows.

The issue also lies less with whether or not a third party or independent would-be presidential contender wins the race, rather it is the possibility of them splitting support from candidates in the two main parties.

Many Democrats, for example, believe Trump’s victory in 2016 was partly due to Green Party nominee Jill Stein winning a portion of the votes that they say would have likely gone to Hillary Clinton.

While it is uncertain how many of this year’s main party outliers will make it onto the ballot in most states and remain in the race until November, the candidates are said to add a major wild card factor to the election.

So then, who are these third-party and independent candidates?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, is an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist. He announced his bid for the White House as an independent candidate in October 2023 after initially running for the Democratic nomination.

Even though Kennedy comes from one of the most notable political families with a Democratic legacy in the US, he has garnered significant conservative support from his position on vaccines.

During the height of the Covid pandemic, he promoted misinformation about vaccines, in line with a history of spreading debunked claims linking childhood vaccines and autism.

Having polled as high as 20 percent in a hypothetical three-way matchup – higher than any minor candidate in a generation – experts say his presidential bid may help syphon votes from both Biden and Trump.

"Our concern about all third parties is that Donald Trump’s support is limited — he’s well below 50% — but very stable," Reuters reported co-founder of political strategy firm Third Way Matt Bennett as saying. "Voters who would reluctantly pick Biden in a head-to-head with Trump might jump at the chance to vote for a Kennedy, even if they don’t know much about him."

On January 3, Kennedy announced qualifying for the 2024 presidential ballot in Utah after obtaining the 1,000-signature requirement needed to run.

Cornel West

A former professor at Princeton and Harvard, West is a prominent scholar, philosopher, and academic who is running a campaign revolving on "policy pillars for a movement rooted in truth, justice, and love."