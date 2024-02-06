TÜRKİYE
Attempted terror attack at Istanbul courthouse leaves 2 assailants dead
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirms that the two attackers were identified as members of the DHKP-C terrorist organisation.
Caglayan is a huge court complex in the Kagithane district on Istanbul's European side. / Photo: AA
February 6, 2024

Following a terrorist attempt outside a courthouse in Istanbul, there are currently 34 detentions under way, coordinated by a team of top prosecutors, while the two terrorist perpetrators were killed in the incident, Türkiye's justice minister has said.

"Today, once again, treacherous terrorists aiming to carry out their vile intentions were neutralised by our heroic police as they attempted to enter through the door," said Yilmaz Tunc in a statement on Tuesday.

Tunc said two terrorists clashed with police at Gate C of Istanbul’s Caglayan Courthouse, resulting in both being killed and later, the tragic death of one of four members of the public who was injured in the incident.

He stressed the government’s "unwavering commitment to combatting all forms of terrorism."

One deputy chief prosecutor and five republican prosecutors have been assigned to the investigation, and multiple detentions have been made already, he pointed out.

"Four members of the public were injured. Unfortunately, one of them passed away at the hospital," Tunc added.

“Meticulous investigations" are ongoing into the criminal records of the two slain terrorists, he said.

He stated: "The male terrorist who was neutralised had a criminal record related to membership in an armed terrorist organisation in 2004 and served 15 years in prison. He completed his sentence for terrorist group membership after serving 15 years. The female terrorist also has an ongoing case related to terrorist group membership pending in the Court of Cassation. She had been detained for four years and two months in relation to that case."

The perpetrators in the attack on a police checkpoint outside the courthouse were members of the terrorist group DHKP-C, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
