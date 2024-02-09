The current strife along the southern border of the United States is a conflict between two visions of America. Both of these visions have a long history. Neither will triumph fully over the other.

On one side of the conflict, Texas Governor Greg Abbott demands a closed border to refugees coming from Mexico, Central America, and other southern regions. He wants to preserve resources, privileges and security for long-standing residents of the United States. Abbott and his Republicans supporters see immigrants as threats to a familiar (but fading) white Christian America.

On the other side of the conflict, President Joe Biden advocates for a more diverse and inclusive country, one that treats refugees with dignity and opens its doors carefully but consistently to those seeking opportunity.

For Biden and his Democratic supporters, immigrants fill critical job vacancies (from nursing to computer engineering), they enrich the culture of the United States, and they affirm American ideals of freedom and tolerance. If Abbott wants to be free from newcomers, Biden wants them to help make the United States become more free.

This standoff replays a debate that goes back to the American founding, when, in 1798, the Federalists, led by President John Adams, passed a series of Alien and Sedition Acts to keep immigrants, especially of French origin, from emigrating to the new country.

The Democratic-Republicans, led by Thomas Jefferson, accused the Federalists of violating the Constitution and the principles of the American Revolution. For the next century, American border policies batted between these poles.

In 1924, the United States passed a federal immigration act that created quotas to restrict entry to the country for people from "undesirable" regions, including those targeted by Abbott today. New legislation in 1965 eliminated the quotas and allowed in a much more diverse pool of immigrants including from India, but it emphasised family connections, employment needs and educational opportunities.

Border restrictions remained in place for many destitute, uneducated refugees fleeing to the United States in search of opportunity. In the 1970s and 1980s, the US's Cold War communist adversaries locked their people inside their countries; the United States continued to lock many people out.

The governor can do this for a while, but not for very long. The federal government has clear jurisdiction at the border based on the US Constitution, historical precedent, and its accumulation of power.

Abbott therefore has a long tradition of exclusion to draw upon as he demands a closed border and takes measures into his own hands. He has placed deadly obstructions, including barbed wire fences and giant buoys, in the way of exhausted migrants trying to reach American land.

He has blocked federal forces from managing the border area, even as they try to rescue drowning families. And, most recently, he has signed legislation enabling state police to arrest immigrants for crossing into Texas. Abbott has essentially asserted his personal control over the international border.