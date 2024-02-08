WORLD
3 MIN READ
Special counsel on Biden: "Well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory"
US President Joe Biden welcomes the conclusion of the special counsel's report on classified documents found at his house and that there are no charges against him, saying this matter "is now closed."
Special counsel on Biden: "Well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory"
Biden has tried to draw a line under a Justice Department report that said he kept classified documents before coming to office but would not face charges. / Photo: Reuters
February 8, 2024

A special counsel has concluded that US President Joe Biden "willfully retained" classified documents after serving as vice president, but no charges are merited.

"We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter," said special counsel Robert Hur on Thursday, with Biden coming across as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Both Biden and the White House welcomed the decision, but the latter criticised what it called inappropriate comments in the report.

"We disagree with a number of inaccurate and inappropriate comments in the Special Counsel's report," Biden's White House lawyer, Richard Sauber, said in a statement.

Biden has tried to draw a line under a Justice Department report that said he kept classified documents before coming to office but would not face charges.

"I was pleased to see they reached the conclusion I believed all along they would reach — that there would be no charges brought in this case, and the matter is now closed," Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

A Trump spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, reacted by posting on X: "How are we supposed to trust his ability to lead our country if his memory has 'significant limitations' ?!?!"

Recommended

Investigations

The report comes after a yearlong investigation into the improper retention of classified documents by Biden, from his time as a senator and as vice president, that was found at his Delaware home, as well as at a private office that he used in between his service in the Obama administration and becoming president.

The investigation into Biden is separate from special counsel Jack Smith's inquiry into Trump's handling of classified documents after Trump left the White House.

Smith's team has charged Trump with illegally retaining top secret records at Mar-a-Lago home and then obstructing government efforts to get them back.

Trump has said he did nothing wrong.

After Biden's lawyers uncovered classified documents at his former office, Biden's representatives promptly contacted the National Archives to arrange their return to the government.

The National Archives notified the FBI, which opened an investigation. Biden made his homes available to agents to conduct thorough searches, and that is how the most sensitive documents came to the attention of the Justice Department.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal