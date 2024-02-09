In Pictures: A journey through Pakistan's general elections
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In Pictures: A journey through Pakistan's general electionsDocumenting the vibrancy, diversity, and democratic spirit of Pakistan's electoral landscape
Ink-stained fingers: A symbol of civic duty and pride as voters mark their ballots in Pakistan  / Photo: Reuters
February 9, 2024

The outcome of general election in Pakistan teeters on a razor's edge, with the main political parties locked in a battle for supremacy.

Amidst the uncertainty, a sense of camaraderie prevails as citizens from all walks of life converge at polling stations, eager to exercise their democratic rights.

From the vibrant bazaars of Lahore to the dusty alleyways of Karachi, snapshots of hope and determination adorn the canvas of election day.

Amidst the chaos, one thing remains certain – the resilience of the Pakistani people, determined to shape their own destiny amidst the ebb and flow of politics. Here are some pictures from election day:

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US