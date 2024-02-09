Türkiye and Somalia’s defence ministers have signed a defence and economic cooperation agreement to enhance bilateral relations and the stability of the region.

Yasar Guler welcomed his Somali counterpart Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur to Ankara as an official guest at a military ceremony on Thursday. Following bilateral talks, they presided over inter-delegation meetings.

During the meeting, exchanges of views on bilateral and regional defence and security issues took place, and a defence and economic cooperation framework agreement was signed between the two countries.

"Somalia is an important partner of Türkiye in Africa. We had a productive meeting with my counterpart. In our discussions, which took place in a very warm atmosphere and further strengthened our relations, we reiterated the importance we attach to Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Guler said after the meeting.