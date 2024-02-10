Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced a disruption during her speech at Columbia University today, as protesters voiced their objections to her presence.

The incident unfolded on Friday during an event hosted by the university’s Institute of Global Politics and the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security, themed around "Preventing and Addressing Conflict-Related Sexual Violence."

"Free Palestine"

As Clinton approached the podium to deliver her opening remarks, a protester stood up, shouting, "You are a war criminal!"