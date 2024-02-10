With no clear winner emerging as the vote count nears conclusion in Pakistan elections held on Thursday, political parties have launched efforts to form a coalition government.

Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in an address to supporters in Lahore Friday night, claimed clinching most seats as a party and called to form a unity government after contacting allies.

In this regard, his younger brother and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, met Pakistan People's Party leader and former President Asif Zardari to discuss the developments.

Incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan also claimed victory in a speech generated through AI, saying his party won a two-thirds majority.

PTI-backed independent candidates lead

Results of 251 out of 266 general seats in the National Assembly show Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party-backed independent candidates are leading with 99 seats, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz with 71, PPP 54, and MQM 17, among others.

A party requires 169 seats in the 336-member lower house to form the government with a simple majority.