Turkish President Erdogan to visit UAE, Egypt
The Turkish president will attend the World Government Summit in Dubai as the guest of honour, and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.
The meetings are expected to address current global and regional issues, especially the Israeli attacks on Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories. / Photo: AA Archive
February 11, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 12-13 and Egypt on February 14 according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan will attend the World Government Summit, which will be held in Dubai on Tuesday, February 13, as the guest of honour, according to a statement from the directorate on Sunday.

The Turkish president will address the summit as the main speaker and is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the participating countries, especially UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The summit brings together state and government officials from various countries, international organizations, the private sector, academia, civil society, think tanks and media representatives, and business people.

During Erdogan’s visit to Cairo, steps to be taken to develop relations between Türkiye and Egypt and revitalise high-level bilateral cooperation mechanisms will be discussed.

The agenda of the meetings is to exchange views on current global and regional issues, especially the Israeli attacks on Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

Türkiye extends condolences over deadly attack

Türkiye on Sunday extended condolences to the UAE, Somalia and Bahrain over a deadly terror attack at a military training camp in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of military personnel, who have been serving to contribute to the security of Somalia, as a result of the terrorist attack that took place yesterday (February 10) in Mogadishu,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the UAE Defense Ministry said four Emirati troops and a Bahraini military officer were killed “while performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces.”

The attack at a military camp in the Somali capital of Mogadishu was carried out by a “recruit” who opened fire on Emirati military advisors, Somali officials said.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from Al Shabab and Daesh terror groups.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
