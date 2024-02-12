Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists temporarily occupied the world-renowned Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City over the weekend to protest against Israel's attacks on Gaza.

The demonstrators, seeking to raise awareness about the Israeli army's alleged war crimes in the Palestinian enclave, organized a protest against the directors of MoMA.

They hung a huge flag with the words "Free Palestine" in the museum’s entrance hall, demanding the resignation of some of its board members and accusing them of supporting "Zionist occupation and genocide."

They also carried a banner with the words "Cultural workers stand with Gaza" and called for the lifting of the blockade on the enclave and an end to "artistic collaboration" with Israel.