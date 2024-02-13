Turkish weightlifter Muammer Sahin has won gold at the 2024 EWF European Championships.

Sahin, 30, competed in the men's 55-kilogram where he lifted 112 kilograms in the snatch on Tuesday, beating out Ramini Shamilishvili from Georgia and Bulgaria's Angel Rusev.

The Turkish weightlifting team have collected seven medals, including four golds and three silvers in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.