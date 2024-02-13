Many Syrians who fled their country’s war face gross human rights violations and abuses on their return home, a report by the UN Human Rights Office has documented.

"This report paints an alarming picture of the suffering of returnees, in particular women, amid the increasing number of deportations of Syrians from other countries," said UN rights chief Volker Turk on Tuesday.

Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the Human Rights Office, said at a UN press conference: "Economic hardship, abuse, increasingly hostile speech and rhetoric against refugees, raids and mass arrests in some host countries have compelled many to return to Syria."

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that the overall conditions in Syria do not permit safe, dignified and sustainable returns of Syrian refugees to their home country," Throssel added citing the report.

Most of the interviewees said they would likely face precarious economic conditions and harassment, the report said.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10M others displaced, according to UN estimates.

The report documents violations and abuses perpetrated by the Syrian regime, de facto authorities, and other armed groups across the country.

They include arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment, sexual and gender-based violence, enforced disappearance and abduction.