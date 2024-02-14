Azerbaijan has slammed allegations made a day earlier by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during a joint news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

In a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Baku accused Borrell of “whitewashing” and “turning a blind eye” to Armenia’s military provocation, saying the EU side is dismissive of the Azerbaijani serviceman injured due to an “unprovoked sniper attack.”

The cross-border fire came following five months of stability in the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the statement stressed, and said Baku’s response to the provocation was “totally adequate and of a local character.”

“These response measures have also prevented Armenia from further expanding its military escalation,” it added.

Related Armenia's PM says decades-old Armenian claims hinder peace in Caucasus

'Mercenaries'

The statement also defined Borrell’s proposal to distance forces as “regretful,” and said “mercenaries” deployed by Armenia in border regions under the EU’s mission in the country “jeopardise the lives of Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians.”