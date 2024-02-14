The Israeli army has forced thousands of Palestinians who were seeking refuge in the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, to leave.

Eyewitnesses said on Wednesday that the Israeli army ordered the displaced people to leave the hospital under the Israeli soldiers' fire.

The army ordered the displaced people to leave the hospital in one queue and head toward the eastern areas of Khan Younis.

The military vehicles continue to besiege the hospital, while the army's bulldozers are destroying the hospital's walls in preparation for storming inside, the eyewitnesses added.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry in Gaza said several Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army while trying to exit the Nasser hospital.

WHO deeply concerned