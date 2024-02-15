Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara's coordination and cooperation with Cairo will significantly contribute to peace, tranquility, stability of the region.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Egypt after a day-long official visit, Erdogan said that his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi will visit Türkiye in April or May.

"We intend to enhance our cooperation with Egypt to put an end to the massacre in Gaza and to achieve a lasting and sustainable resolution to the Palestinian cause," the Turkish president said.

However, he criticised the US stance on the conflict where Israel has killed more than 28,000 people since October 7.

"Calls for peace in Gaza unfortunately remain fruitless due to a negative approach of the US," he said.

Erdogan said that attacks on Gaza, ongoing since October 7 Hamas incursion, reflect Israel's “usual lack of conscience,” and underlined that security of the people in the region “cannot be compromised.”

“The world cannot ignore that solution lies in independent, sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem based on 1967 borders,” the Turkish president said.

“Is forcing civilians to supposedly safe area before bombing it in line with humanitarian values, laws of war, international law, human rights?” he questioned.

Türkiye achieves 'tangible results for peace in Ukraine-Russia war'

On the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, President Erdogan said that Ankara has achieved "tangible results for peace in the Ukraine-Russia war" and it can "continue to do so."

"So far, we have provided tangible results serving peace in the Ukraine-Russia war. Many significant developments have occurred, ranging from a prisoner exchange to the establishment of a grain corridor," Erdogan said.

"We have even brought the parties together in Türkiye on multiple occasions. We can do this again and open the door to peace with a solution-oriented process management, free from external influences".

Erdogan said that in the discussions with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Türkiye is continuing its efforts in this quest.

He stressed that Ankara will "not abandon the pursuit of peace," saying: "We will continue to do whatever we can to achieve peace."

Relations with the US