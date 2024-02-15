As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting a warm glow across the Kenyan landscape, palm trees stood tall against the vibrant hues of the evening sky. In the midst of this picturesque scene, a photograph emerged that held a story far more complex than the tranquil setting suggested.

Captured not by casual observers but by the vigilant eyes of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization team, the image marked a crucial chapter in the pursuit of justice. It depicted the culmination of a mission aimed at bringing Abdullah Ocalan, the notorious ringleader of the PKK, one of the world's most violent terrorist organisations, back to Türkiye from the heart of Africa. After nearly 25 years of pursuit by MIT, Abdullah Ocalan was captured on February 15, 1999.

The abovementioned photograph and many other objects belonging to the National Intelligence Organization agents are included in the exhibition titled "Contact Istanbul," dedicated to the 97th anniversary of the institution.

Modern Turkish intelligence

In the heart of Ankara, the capital city where the ebb and flow of life painted a dynamic portrait on its streets, an unassuming institution quietly carried out its mission. The Turkish National Intelligence Organization, known as MIT, operated discreetly, its purpose extending beyond the perceptible pulse of the nation.

Within the secure confines of MIT's headquarters, a team of committed individuals diligently worked in the shadows. Their mission was clear: to safeguard Türkiye's national security by comprehensively assessing internal and external threats.

MIT's analysts methodically sifted through vast datasets, deciphering the subtle nuances that hinted at potential dangers. The city's streets, alive with the vibrant energy of daily life, remained oblivious to the meticulous efforts undertaken to ensure the safety of its inhabitants.

Established in the first half of the 19th century, modern Turkish intelligence has carried out many successful operations so far. In his significant endeavour titled "National Intelligence Organization (1826-2023)," Dr. Polat Safi illuminates the subject by presenting MIT archive documents published for the first time.

Safi discusses modern Turkish intelligence in four main periods. "The initial significant era in the history of modern Turkish Intelligence commenced after the 1877-1878 Ottoman-Russian War, spanning from 1879 to 1918. This era was characterised by a reactive operative approach, with intelligence activities primarily focused on national interests and the gradual development of security intelligence capabilities. However, there were notable weaknesses in terms of autonomous action and institutionalisation.

The second period, from the establishment of the National Security Service (MAH) in 1927 to the end of the Second World War in 1945, saw the addition of a defensive approach to the previously reactive operative strategy. Intelligence activities remained primarily domestic, with the inclusion of counterespionage capabilities alongside security intelligence.

While there was a degree of autonomy in foreign policy and national security matters, intelligence operations did not achieve full autonomy in terms of operations and technology. MAH faced significant institutionalisation challenges during this period," Safi explains to TRT World.

"The third period spans from 1955 to 1990, starting with MAH personnel receiving training from the CIA and ending with the conclusion of the Cold War. Throughout this era, the operative strategy remained defensive, yet expanded its scope of activity beyond national borders to neighbouring countries, and occasionally to regions such as the Middle East and the Balkans, with which Türkiye does not share borders."

"As security intelligence and counterespionage capabilities deepened, efforts to enhance espionage capabilities were also undertaken, alongside the establishment of national intelligence coordination and analysis capabilities," Safi elaborates.

MIT's reach extended far beyond national borders, navigating the intricate web of international relations. From counterterrorism operations to monitoring geopolitical shifts, the organisation's responsibilities were as expansive as the multifaceted challenges it faced. Each piece of information, meticulously collected and analysed, contributed to the dynamic evolution of Türkiye's security landscape.

Mossad operations

According to Safi, in 2010, the institution achieved a development that also exerted influence on the international stage. He labels the fourth period from 2010 to the present as the "Deep Revolution." Within this timeframe, he further categorises the Deep Revolution into three sub-periods: 2010-2014, 2014-2018, and 2019 to the present day.