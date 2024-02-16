Russia has invited Hamas and other Palestinian factions including Fatah to Moscow for talks on Israel's war on Gaza and other issues in the Middle East, an official said.

Russia has invited around a dozen Palestinian groups to Moscow for "inter-Palestinian" talks from February 29, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

"We invited all Palestinian representatives - all political forces that have their positions in different countries, including Syria, Lebanon and other countries in the region," said Bogdanov, who is President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for the Middle East.

They include Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, alongside representatives of Fatah and the broader Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).