Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held separate meetings with top officials from Italy, Iceland, Montenegro and Kosovo at the 60th Munich Security Conference.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani met on the sidelines of the conference on Saturday, during which Türkiye-EU relations were discussed in detail.

The spotlight was on the removal of political obstacles to EU membership negotiations. Fidan underscored the bloc's unacceptable treatment towards Türkiye compared to other candidate countries.

It was also stressed that the EU should send a stronger message and take concrete steps to put an end to Israel's relentless war on Palestine's Gaza.

The meeting also included discussions about developments in Libya, as well as an evaluation of joint efforts to achieve long-term peace in the region.

In another meeting, Fidan and Iceland's Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson discussed NATO’s enlargement process, the situation in Ukraine, and the massacre in Gaza.

The Turkish foreign minister was reportedly pleased with "the change in Iceland's policy in favour of Palestine on international platforms."

Talks with Montenegro, Kosovo