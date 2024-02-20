TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Red fairy chimneys of eastern Türkiye allure visitors with fallen snow
The visitors enjoy the red-and-white appearance and surreal view of Narman Fairy Chimneys in the eastern Erzurum province of Türkiye as snow covers this geographic marvel.
Red fairy chimneys of eastern Türkiye allure visitors with fallen snow
The chimneys draw parallels with the Grand Canyon of the Colorado Valley in the U.S with their red and white appearance. / Photo: AA / Others
February 20, 2024

Located 90 kilometers from the city center of Erzurum in eastern Türkliye, these picturesque fairy chimneys bear a striking resemblance to the renowned Grand Canyon in the United States, featuring 12 distinct canyons.

Situated at the 7th kilometer of the Narman-Pasinler highway, Narman fairy chimneys have been covered in snow following recent snowfall.

Visited by thousands of domestic and foreign tourists every year, the fairy chimneys, with their impressive and surreal structures and red-and-white appearance, are now adorned by the fallen snow.

Notably, some visitors, arriving on horseback to explore the region's significant tourism potential, added a unique touch to the landscape.

Recommended

People enjoyed a delightful time amidst the extraordinary scenery of the fairy chimneys and galloping horses across the snow-covered area.

Being notable for their resemblance to the Cappadocia region, Narman Fairy Chimneys are located in Normal district of Erzurum, also known as the "Land of the Red Fairies."

The process of formation of an impressive cluster of tall, cone-shaped rock formations takes millions of years to make.

In terms of structure and colour, they draw parallels with the Grand Canyon of the Colorado Valley in the U.S.

Added to the list of World Cultural Heritage of UNESCO in 2012, the fairy chimneys were opened to tourists in 2010.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan