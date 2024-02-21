In one of his last speeches, delivered just a few days before his death, Malcolm X had said: “I have to straighten out my own position, which is clear. I am not a racist in any form whatsoever. I don't believe in any form of racism. I don't believe in any form of discrimination or segregation. I believe in Islam. I am a Muslim. And there's nothing wrong with being a Muslim, nothing wrong with the religion of Islam. It just teaches us to believe in Allah as God.”

Fifty-nine years ago today, the man who was born Malcolm Little, not yet 40 years old, was assassinated on February 21, 1965, while he was on the podium of the Audubon Ballroom Conference Hall in Harlem, where he had gone up to deliver a speech to approximately 400 people. When he was shot, his wife, Betty Shabazz, was in the hall with her four daughters, the oldest of whom was 7 years old. She was also pregnant with twin daughters whom Malcolm X would never see.

The circumstances surrounding Malcolm X's assassination remain shrouded in mystery. While it was never definitively established who was responsible, there have been persistent theories suggesting the involvement of members of the Nation of Islam group, as well as speculation about the possible role of the FBI.

Having joined the Nation of Islam while in prison in the late 1940s, Malcolm X publicly announced his break from the group in 1964, as he felt that the Nation had "gone as far as it can" because of its rigid teachings.

It led to widespread acrimony. As the threats and pressures from the Nation of Islam against Malcolm X escalated, the situation became increasingly volatile. This culminated in a terrifying incident when an incendiary bomb was thrown into his house around 3.30 am on February 14, 1965. Malcolm X later stated that the attack was orchestrated "on the orders of Elijah Muhammad", the leader of the Nation of Islam, further escalating tensions between Malcolm X and his former organisation.

Malcolm X, who began working with writer Alex Haley in 1963 to write his autobiography, had said, "If this book is published while I am still alive, it will be a miracle." A few months after his death, Haley completed the book and published it as "The Autobiography of Malcolm X".

The book, which served as the source for the film "Malcolm X" starring marquee actor Denzel Washington that went on to win various awards in 1992, was also named by Time magazine in 1998 as one of the "10 most influential books of the 20th century".

His legacy in Türkiye