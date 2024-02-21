This week, the European Union launched a highly anticipated Red Sea naval mission to deter ongoing attacks from Yemen’s Houthis and protect cargo ships.

The Naval Force Operation Aspides is set to commit European warships and airborne early warning systems to the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and accompanying maritime territory. In a statement on X, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the move as a "step towards a stronger European presence at sea" and an essential crisis response.

But close military coordination with the United States and authorisation of retaliatory fire on Houthis suggest the move could escalate tensions in the Red Sea, not diminish them.

Brussels faces immense pressure to protect its economic and trade interests in the strategically crucial waterway as more than 90 percent of all goods to Europe come via sea.

The EU also wants to clear supply bottlenecks and prevent the rerouting of international shipping in the Red Sea. The latter has raised shipment costs by nearly 400 percent, and even threatened a tea shortage in the UK.

However, its new mission is big on military participation and risks potential confrontation with the Houthis. The limits to this approach were made clear by the US-led naval protection force that was set up in December.

It failed to curb rising Houthi attacks on commercial and military shipping or establish any form of effective deterrence to protect global trade.

Brussels risks repeating that same counterproductive logic by committing more warships to sea. The mission has been described as a "robustly equipped military operation" that will ensure that no attacks are carried out "on Yemeni soil."

Yet, the EU offers very little clarity on its leverage to end these attacks. Similarly, considerable ambiguity surrounds the EU’s ability toneutralise what Germany described as "terrorist attacks on the freedom of the sea lanes."

Recent events put the EU's maritime constraints into stark perspective. The Houthis appear in no mood to relinquish their military operations in the Red Sea, and the mission was announced on the very day when the group claimed a major attack on the British-owned ship, the MV Rubymar. The move was a sign of undeterred aggression and defiance toward naval coalitions in the Red Sea.

The Houthis also see retaliatory fire as due cause for sustaining attacks, and have increased internal recruitment and weapons procurement amid trade disruptions.

Though the EU said its naval mission will focusspecifically on intercepting attacks and will not participate in any land strikes, "continuous military to military" coordination with the US could turn EU ships into a target.