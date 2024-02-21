Türkiye has nominated a new ambassador to the United States and a permanent representative to the United Nations.

As per diplomatic sources, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed the new appointments to the designated individuals through telephone on Wednesday.

Sedat Onal, who currently holds the position of permanent representative to the UN, will assume the role of Türkiye's ambassador to Washington according to the change on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz will be Türkiye’s new permanent representative to the UN in New York.

The nominations will be official when they are printed in the Official Gazette.

Who is Sedat Onal?

Sedat Onal is a graduate of international relations at Ankara University.

Onal had represented Ankara in New York from 1998 to 2002 while serving as a vice consul and consul at the Consulate General. He then assumed the role of Counselor at the Embassy of Türkiye in Tehran from 2002 to 2005.

Following his service there, he held various positions, including department head at the Directorate General for the Middle East, Consul General in Vienna and Deputy Director General for the Middle East.