On March 1, Iranians will head to the polls to elect members of the Parliament and the Assembly of Experts in a closely-watched democratic process that could have a significant bearing on the future of the Shia-majority country.

However, three significant factors distinguish these elections from others: firstly, the election of members to the Assembly of Experts; secondly, being the first elections held nationwide after the 2022 mass uprising; and thirdly, the substantial purge of actors known as the ‘moderates’ from the Iranian political scene.

Assembly of Experts and the near future

When considering Iran's state structure, the most crucial institution appears to be the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist (Velayet-e Faqih).

This institution directly oversees the Iranian armed forces, the judiciary, the Guardian Council responsible for guiding elections and approving or rejecting laws passed by the parliament, and the major foundations controlling the Iranian economy.

At the helm of the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist is the Supreme Leader, known as the Veli-e Faqih.

Currently, Ali Khamenei has held this position since 1989, becoming the most powerful figure in Iran over the past 35 years.

The leadership of the Supreme Leader extends beyond Iran's borders, with a large section of the conservative masses and ideological institutions recognising his guardianship over Shia Muslims.

The Assembly of Experts consists of 88 Shia clerics or jurists (faqih), and their eligibility to run for election is determined by the Guardian Council.

The Guardian Council, in turn, comprises 12 members, with six appointed directly by the Supreme Leader and six by the head of the judiciary, who is appointed by the Supreme Leader.

Given these connections, it can be argued that all 12 members of the Guardian Council are either directly or indirectly appointed by the Supreme Leader.

The Guardian Council has two main responsibilities: first, to ensure that laws passed by the Iranian Parliament comply with Islamic principles, Shia jurisprudence, and the Iranian Constitution.

If approved by the Guardian Council, these laws become enforceable; otherwise, they are sent back to the Parliament for revision or to the Expediency Council for dispute resolution between the Guardian Council and Parliament.

The second responsibility is to decide who can run as a candidate in all elections in Iran.

In any election in Iran, a person seeking candidacy must undergo scrutiny by the Guardian Council to determine their adherence to Islamic principles, loyalty to the state, and commitment to revolutionary principles. If found suitable, the candidacy is approved; otherwise, the application is vetoed.

Members of the Assembly of Experts are elected for eight-year terms, and their most significant duty is to select, dismiss, and supervise the Supreme Leader.

With Ali Khamenei at 85 and considering his health, those elected on March 1 will likely face a challenging decision. This is essentially a process of determining Iran's destiny once again.

The question of who will succeed Khamenei has long been a topic of speculation among Iranian experts. Although the upcoming elections may not provide a clear answer to this question, they will certainly offer important insights into the profile of the next leader.

It is highly likely that the 6th term Assembly of Experts elected in the March 1 elections will play a significant role in determining Iran's next Supreme Leader or the leadership council for the third revolution in Iran.

Therefore, the Guardian Council, under the control of radical conservatives, has taken preemptive steps to prevent the rise of moderate figures like former President Hassan Rouhani.

For instance, the Iranian Election Board announced that out of 510 individuals who applied to run for the 88-member Assembly of Experts, 366 were vetoed by the Guardian Council, leaving only 144 approved.

Despite these preventive measures and the vetoing of many candidates, the question of who will be chosen by the Assembly of Experts to lead Iran after Ali Khamenei remains uncertain.