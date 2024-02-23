The latest iteration of the Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC] is under way in the US state of Maryland, where some speakers have sought to bolster the populist causes around the world with one right-wing activist hailing the "end of democracy" in America.

The influential right-wing gathering marks the commencement of a four-day event filled with impassioned speeches, cultural debates, and fervent electioneering, where attendees advocate for supporting global populist causes.

Former US president Donald Trump is scheduled to address the conference on Saturday. Argentina's strongman Javier Milei is also among the star speakers.

During the opening session, the president of El Salvador told American conservatives to "put up a fight" against the "global elites" to get their country back.

"The people of El Salvador have woken up, and so can you," Nayib Bukele said in a speech at the gathering.

Rise of anti-globalist parties

With elections looming across several continents, including America, Europe, Asia, and South America, nationalist and anti-globalist parties are positioning themselves for potential victories.