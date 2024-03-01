Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Iraq, Lebanon, Gambia, and Tajikistan ahead of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum scheduled for March 1-3.

Fidan and Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu discussed bilateral relations and strategies to enhance cooperation in the defence industry on Thursday.

Diplomatic sources reported that the ministers also explored potential actions to bolster collaboration in education and culture.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the $10 billion trade volume target between the two nations, set last year, has been surpassed.

The ministers assessed forthcoming projects in trade, energy, and transportation fields.

Additionally, Fidan and Nurtleu deliberated on regional issues and potential collaborations within the Turkic Council framework.

Discussing President Erdogan's planned visit to Iraq

During a meeting with Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, preparations for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's planned visit to Iraq were discussed.

After a Turkish-Iraqi security summit held in Ankara in December, Fidan and Hussein also discussed the schedule for a security summit expected to take place in Baghdad shortly.

The meeting included the security situation in Iraq, recent developments in the region and the Development Road Project.

Developments in Gaza

Fidan met with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib to discuss bilateral relations and recent developments in Gaza.

During the meeting, the two ministers also addressed the impact of the situation in Gaza on the security and stability of the region.

