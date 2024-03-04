TÜRKİYE
Police detained 13 irregular migrants whose residence permits expired in Türkiye.
It was also reported that one of the migrants was wanted for intentional injury. / Photo: AA Archive
March 4, 2024

At least 13 irregular migrants who illegally entered Gelibolu district of Canakkale, in western Türkiye, have been detained.

The Gelibolu Police Department conducted a series of operations as part of its efforts to combat irregular migration.

The police department detained 13 irregular migrants whose residence permits expired in Türkiye.

It was also reported that one of the migrants was wanted for intentional injury.

Twelve of the irregular migrants were handed over to the foreigners' repatriation centre in Ayvacik district.

The suspect, who is wanted, is still in police custody.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
