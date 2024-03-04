CULTURE
2 MIN READ
LeBron James makes history with 40,000th point in NBA
LeBron James, aka the King, reached a major milestone by becoming the first NBA player to score 40,000 points.
LeBron James makes history with 40,000th point in NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James acknowledges fans after scoring to become the first NBA player to reach 40,000 points in a career during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. / Photo: AP
March 4, 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers’ veteran star LeBron James became the first player to reach 40,000 regular season career points in the NBA.

James dropped the historic point in Sunday's NBA game against the Denver Nuggets, which ended in a 123-114 Nuggets victory at Crypto.com Arena.

"Being the first player to do something, it’s pretty cool in this league, just knowing the history, the greats that’s come through the league and then you see some of the greats on the floor tonight, it was great to compete," James said, "But for me, the main thing, as always, is to win, and I hated that it had to happen in a defeat."

Recommended

Former Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar placed second in the NBA’s all-time points leaderboard with 38,387 points, while another former Lakers star Karl Malone is placed third with 36,928 points in regular season points in the NBA.

The date March 2 is also significant in NBA history for another reason, in 1962, late basketball superstar Wilt Chamberlain managed to drop 100 points — still standing strong today in NBA — in a regular season match.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz