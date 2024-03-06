Israeli forces subjected Palestinians to ill-treatment in detention centres, a UN report said, according to a UK-based daily.

Palestinian detainees were subjected to beating, dog attacks, and sexual assaults, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said in an internal report, looked up by The Guardian.

UNRWA gathered information by interviewing released Palestinian detainees at the Kerem Shalom crossing, during its presence for humanitarian support.

Israeli forces released 1,002 detainees in December, including children, women, and UNRWA staff, but more than 4,000 people were detained since the start of the war on October 7, UNRWA report added.